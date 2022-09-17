DJ Jimmy Jatt Reveals He Underwent Kidney Transplant Six Months Ago

DJ Jimmy Jatt is speaking up about his successful kidney transplant at the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre in Abuja.

The ace disc jockey and music executive who managed to keep his condition private, revealed he had the surgery exactly 6 months ago after he was diagnosed with a kidney disease and had been undergoing dialysis.

DJ Jimmy Jatt shared his journey on his Instagram page on Saturday, September 17, where he spoke on the importance of humility as well thanked everyone who supported him during that period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...