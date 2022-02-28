DJ Enimoney’s Wife Posts Cryptic Note on Social Media

DJ Enimoney’s wife, Iwalewa has gotten a lot of folks concerned following a post she put up on a social media page.

The homemaker who shares two children with the official DJ of YBNL label and you her brother to rapper, Olamide took to her Instagram to question God amidst a lengthy and puzzling writeup.

In her write up, Iwalewa noted that she had prayed and begged God concerning a particular issue that she is yet to receive answers to.

She asked what she has done to deserve to have such a story and added that she feels that when she finally sees God, He will be disappointed in her

She compared her situation to that of the children of Israel when they wandered in the desert for 40 years and God answered prayers they didn’t not pray but they couldn’t get to the promise land.

Iwalewa noted that like the famed Manna in the Bible, she wonders what this is. What is the lesson she is yet to see and questioned why her kids have to go through this

