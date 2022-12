It looks like DJ Cuppy’s fiancé has been caught in a little bit of a situation.

According to British blog, The Shade Borough, the boxer was recently involved with a public figure, Fiona Michelle, shortly before his engagement to the billionaire heiress.

A TikTok video posted by Fiona in November shows an intimate relationship with a mystery man whose tattoos match that of Ryan Taylor. The video was just over a week before he proposed to DJ Cuppy.

