DJ Cuppy Weeps Profusely as She Finally Turns in Her Thesis

DJ Cuppy couldn’t help but cry tears of joy after completing her Master’s thesis and turning it in.

The Oxford University graduate student who repeatedly kept fans updated on how challenging this was, disclosed that she is beyond drained and pushing herself hard mentally and physically to ensure completion.

Cuppy added that the thesis has been one of the most challenging things she’s ever done and revealed that she was tempted to drop out of Oxford twice due to the stress.

Thanking everyone who has been supportive of her academic journey, she noted that now that she’s done, all she wants to do is rest and rebuild her strength.

