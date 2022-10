DJ Cuppy could not deal with the stress that Sunday, October 2 brought with it and needed something for a cure.

The Oxford University graduate stated that she opted for a 24-carat gold plated pounded yam on Sunday following Manchester United’s devastating loss to Manchester City.

Posting a photo of herself devouring her meal, she wrote,

“Only 24 Carat gold plated pounded yam can heal the headache that Man United is causing me right now.”

