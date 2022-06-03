DJ Cuppy Threatens to Block Followers as She Wishes Brother A Happy Birthday

DJ Cuppy lets her claws come unsheathed where it concerns her younger brother, Fenwa Otedola.

The disc jockey and billionaire heiress who doesn’t pay much mind to things said about her on social media, has threatened to block anyone who comes fro she brother.

Cuppy made this known while wishing Fenwa a happy 22nd birthday via her Instagram page. She posted several photos of him and her and called him her God-given gift.

The Oxford University graduate student did not fail to mention that her brother has severe autism and she would block anyone who tried to say something nasty about his disability.

