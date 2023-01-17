Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

DJ Cuppy Shows Support for Fiancé, Ryan Taylor After He was Knocked Out of Boxing Match

Celebrity

“That’s my man and I’m gonna stick beside him”, is DJ Cuppy’s mantra for her relationship with fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

The newly engaged billionaire heiress and disc jockey took to her instagram to show support for her man after he was knocked out and is standing by her man, through the highs and the lows.

In his fight against boxer, Swarmz at the Misfits Boxing 4 Show in London, Taylor had quit barely a minute into the match after Swarmz landed him the first punch which proved to be the last of the game.

The YouTube influencer had stated that the punch caught his eye and he couldn’t see anymore, hence the match couldn’t go on.

Well, Cuppy took to Instagram to console her man, stating that she would pick his eyesight over any boxing match, any day.

Ryan appreciated his fiancée’s gesture as he shared a series of photos  via his Instagram, where he thanked everyone for their support and tried to offer some sort of explanation for his decision to quit the match.

Latest

Celebrity

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Charles Okocha is grateful for life after surviving a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Secures Her New Romance with Boyfriend

0
Nkechi Blessing Sunday is doing everything possible to secure her hot new romance with her man, Xxssive.
Celebrity

“Fine Lepa, No Pimple,” Damson Idris Reacts to Photoshopped Wedding Photos of Himself and Lori Harvey

0
It's no news that Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are the hottest couple on the block after going Instagram official with their romance.
Celebrity

Wizkid Billed to Perform at Tottenham Stadium

0
2023 is a year of the continuation of global domination for Afrobeats and in the frontline is Wizkid

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Charles Okocha is grateful for life after surviving a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Secures Her New Romance with Boyfriend

0
Nkechi Blessing Sunday is doing everything possible to secure her hot new romance with her man, Xxssive.
Celebrity

“Fine Lepa, No Pimple,” Damson Idris Reacts to Photoshopped Wedding Photos of Himself and Lori Harvey

0
It's no news that Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are the hottest couple on the block after going Instagram official with their romance.
Celebrity

Wizkid Billed to Perform at Tottenham Stadium

0
2023 is a year of the continuation of global domination for Afrobeats and in the frontline is Wizkid
Celebrity

Kunle Remi Shares Anal Sex Proposition by Entertainment Executive in Order to ‘Blow’

0
Kunle Remi was the guest on the latest episode of 'The Honest Bunch Poscast' and didn't hold anything back.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha Survives Ghastly Car Accident

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Charles Okocha is grateful for life after surviving a ghastly car accident.
Read more

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Secures Her New Romance with Boyfriend

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Nkechi Blessing Sunday is doing everything possible to secure her hot new romance with her man, Xxssive.
Read more

“Fine Lepa, No Pimple,” Damson Idris Reacts to Photoshopped Wedding Photos of Himself and Lori Harvey

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
It's no news that Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are the hottest couple on the block after going Instagram official with their romance.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: