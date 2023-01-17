DJ Cuppy Shows Support for Fiancé, Ryan Taylor After He was Knocked Out of Boxing Match

“That’s my man and I’m gonna stick beside him”, is DJ Cuppy’s mantra for her relationship with fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

The newly engaged billionaire heiress and disc jockey took to her instagram to show support for her man after he was knocked out and is standing by her man, through the highs and the lows.

In his fight against boxer, Swarmz at the Misfits Boxing 4 Show in London, Taylor had quit barely a minute into the match after Swarmz landed him the first punch which proved to be the last of the game.

The YouTube influencer had stated that the punch caught his eye and he couldn’t see anymore, hence the match couldn’t go on.

Well, Cuppy took to Instagram to console her man, stating that she would pick his eyesight over any boxing match, any day.

Ryan appreciated his fiancée’s gesture as he shared a series of photos via his Instagram, where he thanked everyone for their support and tried to offer some sort of explanation for his decision to quit the match.

