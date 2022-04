DJ Cuppy is all about pink business and has etched this on her skin permanently.

The disc jockey and artiste shared new photos on her Instagram page where she showed off a new ink job she had done.

Dressed in an all-pink ensemble with little touches of red, DJ Cuppy showed off her new pink tattoo.

The simple heart shape sits just behind her left ear and looks mighty cute.

