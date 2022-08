For all the grief DJ Cuppy has gotten for her single relationship status, she decided to show off her bae on social media.

The disc jockey and radio presenter showed off a photo of two chickens; one whose feathers were dyed a glorious shade of fushia pink and the other a plain Joe, which she likened to herself and her man.

DJ Cuppy noted the shot was of herself and her bae going for a cheeky snog in a corner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...