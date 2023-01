DJ Cuppy rang in 2023 with family, friends, and of course her fiancé and soulmate Ryan Taylor by her side.

The disc jockey and billionaire heiress posted a PDA filled clip of herself and her man being ‘handsy’ at a New Year party, as they danced the night away.

She captioned the clip, “My 2023 energy speaks for itself.”

