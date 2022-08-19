DJ Cuppy Shares Hilarious Family Chat Where Her Mum Shaded Her Fashion

DJ Cuppy has accepted that she is the “ghetto” Otedola after a hilarious chat with her mum and sister Temi.

The disc jockey who is currently enjoying time with some members of her family, shared screenshots of the hilarious exchange in their family group chat that had her mum shading her fashion sense.

In the chat, Temi has shared details about their lunch reservation at a restaurant, Estiatorio Milo, and Nana Otedola had immediately added the caveat that it was an upscale restaurant, hence Cuppy had to make an effort to dress up and not appear in her usual style.

Well, the Oxford University graduate student made sure to show out in a white and black ensemble and her impressed mother pointed out that she was glad she didn’t show up in Crocs.

