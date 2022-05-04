Wednesday, May 4, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

DJ Cuppy Shares Excitement as Anthony Joshua Visit Oxford University

DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua had a great link up session within the walls if the prestigious Oxford University.

The popular disc jockey couldn’t hide her excitement as Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, visited Oxford University.

DJ Cuppy shared photos and videos from the body on her social media page and it looked like it was a lot of fun.

She posted a clip of Joshua taking on the Oxford crew for a game of chess and he looked really unperturbed by it.

“Look who came all the way to Oxford University 🎓🤘🏾 Do you reckon @AnthonyJoshua would make a great research assistant for my thesis? 👨🏽‍🎓 lol,” she captioned the photos.

DJ Cuppy is currently a student at the prestigious university.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: