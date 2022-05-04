DJ Cuppy Shares Excitement as Anthony Joshua Visit Oxford University

DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua had a great link up session within the walls if the prestigious Oxford University.

The popular disc jockey couldn’t hide her excitement as Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, visited Oxford University.

DJ Cuppy shared photos and videos from the body on her social media page and it looked like it was a lot of fun.

She posted a clip of Joshua taking on the Oxford crew for a game of chess and he looked really unperturbed by it.

“Look who came all the way to Oxford University 🎓🤘🏾 Do you reckon @AnthonyJoshua would make a great research assistant for my thesis? 👨🏽‍🎓 lol,” she captioned the photos.

DJ Cuppy is currently a student at the prestigious university.

