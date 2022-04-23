Saturday, April 23, 2022
DJ Cuppy Says She’s “Probably not Putting Music Out This Year”

DJ Cuppy wants really get things right with her studies at Oxford University.

The disc jockey, who occasionally considers dropping out of school, has shared that she perhaps will not release music this year because she wants to pass her course.

“AM probably not putting music out this year (sadly lol) …so AM looking for some NEW hot jams for a summer DJ Mix,” she wrote to her fans yesterday, before going on to ask them for music recommendations.

And when asked what she was doing on Friday night, she said she was working on her essay.

See her tweets:

