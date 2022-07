DJ Cuppy has revealed that she has been unable to get back to her bubbly and fun loving Alef since turning in her thesis at Oxford University.

The billionaire heiress and disc jockey shared that she has been completely fatigued and antisocial and credits this to the arduous task that was her school work.

DJ Cuppy noted that sometimes life slows us down or our spirits just decide to slow down but she’s excited to get back out there and get to work

