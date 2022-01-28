Friday, January 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

DJ Cuppy Says Access to Wealth Doesn’t Guarantee Happiness

DJ Cuppy has spoken about the misconception that wealth automatically guarantees happiness.

The disc jockey was replying to a tweet by someone who had watched her Instagram live session with friend and fellow billionaire heir, Kiddwaya.

The tweep had stated that the session was insightful, letting him realise that having it better doesn’t mean one should express his/her displeasure.

Cuppy replied the tweet saying,

“better *financially… Asiwaju, access to wealth is a privileged convenience, but does NOT guarantee happiness or peace of mind”.

