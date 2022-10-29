DJ Cuppy Reveals How Her Christian Faith Helps Her Career

Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is speaking out about the role her Christian faith plays in her Career as a disc jockey.

The Oxford University graduate revealed this via her verified Twitter handle in Friday, October 28.

In a couple of tweets, Cuppy who is currently based in London, noted that despite the music industry being “so dark”, her Christian faith helped her shine easily.

“In an industry that can be so dark I love the fact that being a Christian allows me to shine bright effortlessly. It’s called GODFIDENCE,” she said.

