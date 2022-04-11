DJ Cuppy Reveals Her Over 10 Years Collection of Minnie Mouse Dolls

One can imagine that DJ Cuppy would be a collector of all things pink and cute and she doesn’t disappoint.

The Oxford University graduate student shared her collection of Minnie Mouse dolls including special collectors’ items via her verified Instagram page.

DJ Cuppy revealed that she has been collecting these for over 10 years and already possesses over 100 dolls in her collection.

She posted a video of her adorable collection and captioned it, “Most people don’t know this, but I’ve been a Minnie Mouse collector for OVER 10 years! I have over 100 dolls including special edition collectors pieces @DisneyAfrica.”

