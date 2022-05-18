DJ Cuppy Reveals ADHD Diagnosis as She Admits Going Through Tough Time at Oxford University

DJ Cuppy is working hard to make sure she hands in her thesis in time for graduation.

The Oxford University graduate student who shared that it’s been a rough couple of days for the most part, revealed that she has been diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) and anxiety.

The billionaire heiress who is currently in Monaco in order to concentrate on her thesis, noted that she took a break from social media because of the difficult time she’s currently experiencing and the pressure that comes with knowing her thesis is due soon.

DJ Cuppy confessed to never having done a research paper before and added that it’s both physically and emotionally draining. She however stated that she has full ‘Godfidence’ that she will finish the paper and hand it in.

