DJ Cuppy is reminding everyone how forgetful fathers can get.

The disc jockey and billionaire heiress shared a text message between herself and her business tycoon father, Femi Otedola.

In the screenshot which the Oxford University graduate student shared on her Instagram, her father had asked what college she was in Cambridge.

DJ Cuppy was quick to remind her father that she isn’t a student at Cambridge but Oxford.

