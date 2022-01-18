Tuesday, January 18, 2022
ADANNE

DJ Cuppy Refuses All DJ and Booking Gigs to “Focus on University

DJ Cuppy is taking her education seriously and so will not be distracted.

The disc-jockey who is a student at Oxford University took to her Twitter to inform her fans that she is not taking any bookings or gigs at the moment because she needs to focus on her studies.

Unfortunately my Cupcakes, I’ve had to make a tough decision: I am not taking ANY bookings or DJ gigs until March, in order to focus on University…and make sure that my thesis gets the priority it needs,” she wrote.

And in a seperate tweet, she noted that she successfully survived the first day of class.

See her tweets:

ADANNE

