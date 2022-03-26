DJ Cuppy Reflects on Relationship with Ex-boyfriend, Victor Anichebe

Saturday, March 26, 2022
DJ Cuppy is reflecting on her relationship as it stands today with her ex-boyfriend, Victor Anichebe.

The disc jockey who was in a relationship with the footballer a while ago noted that she just got off the phone with him and realised she was grateful for their friendship.

Cuppy revealed that it took a while for them to get to this place as they had to let go of beef and choose peace and positivity instead.

She added that being two great people does not necessarily mean that they are compatible.

 

