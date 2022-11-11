DJ Cuppy Proud of Accomplishments as She Rings in 30th Birthday Surrounded by Family

It’s DJ Cuppy’s 30th birthday and she sure made a photography session out of it on the luxury Christina O yacht.

The billionaire heiress rang on her new year surrounded by the people she loves most in the world; her family.

Sharing several photos from the session she had aboard the luxury yacht which featured her dad and two sisters, Cuppy revealed she wasn’t having a huge party this year, as she would rather pat herself on the back for all her accomplishments so far.

She however ditched the rest of her family, who are still on the 3-week sail of the Mediterranean seas and opted for a private jet to take her to a yet-to-be disclosed destination.

