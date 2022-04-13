DJ Cuppy Promises Young Fan Scholarship to the University

DJ Cuppy is spreading her good deeds one person at a time and a young fan juts became a lucky recipient of this.

Th disc jockey and billionaire heiress has promised Tobi, an 18-year-old girl she met that she will sponsor her through the university.

DJ Cuppy revealed that she met Tobi as one of her Pepsi events where the young girl had been catering. They got talking, shared a few hugs and the younger girl revealed that she is from Epe just like the Oxford University graduate student.

Tobi went on to answer that she wasn’t in school as she had to get to work after losing her dad but would like to study Hospitality Management in the university.

DJ Cuppy made the promise to provide every resource necessary for Tobi to get a university education, citing that she was awes by the latter’s resilience despite having suffered tragedy.

