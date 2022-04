DJ Cuppy is putting in long nights and early mornings to bring her ambitions to life.

The disc jockey and artiste shared the coat of making these dreams come true via her Instagram stories on Sunday.

Cuppy went on to list a few things as the cost she’s bearing such as; late nights, early mornings, remaining single, losing friends and associated, etc.

She however noted that this is all worth in the long run to see to it that your ambitions become reality.

