DJ Cuppy’s Hilarious Video From Grandmother’s Birthday Party: “I should be BANNED from Owambe parties”

DJ Cuppy is one happy soul.

The disc-jockey and her family celebrated their grandmother who has just turned a year older. And from the clip she shared on her Twitter, she is seen dancing, having the best time of her life.

“I should be banned from owambe parties,” she captioned the hilarious video. And in another, she said she is only performing for her grandmother.

“Plix the ONLY performance I’m doing this trip is for my Grandma’s birthday o! Am still a full-time Oxford student with one more term to go. Sorry I cannot come and sit down in Lagos to jaiye jaiye just anyhow lol. + I miss Dúdú and FünFün so much,” she said.

See her video:

I should be BANNED from Owambe parties 😂❌😭 pic.twitter.com/6Lfqg46TcJ — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) April 4, 2022

Plix the ONLY performance I’m doing this trip is for my Grandma’s birthday o! Am still a full-time Oxford student with one more term to go. Sorry I cannot come and sit down in Lagos to jaiye jaiye just anyhow lol. + I miss Dúdú and FünFün so much 🥺 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) April 4, 2022

