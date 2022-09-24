Saturday, September 24, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
DJ Cuppy Hails Nicki Minaj as Her Biggest Inspiration

Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has revealed that there will be no DJ Cuppy without Nicki Minaj.

The billionaire heiress and Nigerian Disc Jockey, stated that Trinidadian rapper, Nicki Minaj, has remained her biggest inspiration for 12 years.

In a tweet she put up on Friday, DJ Cuppy explained how Nicki Minaj also influenced her love for the colour pink. She noted that it was when the rapper debuted the video, ‘Massive Attack” as she had never seen anything like it prior to that.

Pink is known as DJ Cuppy’s signature colour as her hair, apartment, cars, and other belongings are of the same colour.

