DJ Cuppy Flies to Monaco to Begin Work on Her Thesis

Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has found the perfect location to get the most work done on her thesis.

The billionaire heiress and Oxford University graduate student revealed that she flew out to her family’s home on Monaco to enable her work on her Master’s degree thesis.

DJ Cuppy shared a photo of herself enjoying the villa while she had food, wine and of course her pen and notebook spread before her.

“I told @FemiOtedola that my Unk Thesis would be MUCH better-writtenat out house in Monaco. He agreed. LMFAO,” she said.

