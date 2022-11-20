Video:DJ Cuppy Engaged to Boxer and YouTuber Ryan Taylor

DJ Cuppy is officially off the market as she is engaged to British boxer and YouTuber, Ryan Taylor.

The billionaire heiress and disc jockey who celebrated her 30th birthday last week, said ‘YES’ to her 29-year-old beau who popped the question onstage at an awards show in Abu Dhabi.

In the now viral video of the proposal, an overwhelmed Cuppy was seen grinning from ear to ear as she accepted the engagement ring to the thrill of the cheering crowd.

Ryan and Cuppy put up a full PDA, kissing and hugging each other as Bruno Mars’ ‘Marry Me’ song played in the background.

29-year-old Ryan shares extreme BMX videos with his 2.4 million YouTube subscribers, which have gathered over 345 million views. He‘s also been involved in the recent YouTuber boxing matches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...