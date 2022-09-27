DJ Cuppy Confirms She Passed Her Oxford Thesis: “I Didn’t Get a Merit or a Distinction, But I PASSED!”

Congratulations DJ Cuppy!

The DJ has taken to her Twitter to share the heartwarming news about successfully passing her thesis.

“Got my THESIS result, which classifies my MSc degree… I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!!!”

She further added, “After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a GRADUATE from @UniofOxford And I am bloody PROUD of myself… To GOD be the GLORY!”

See the heartwarming post:

