DJ Cuppy Cheers on Her Fiancé, Ryan Taylor, Despite Cheating Rumor

DJ Cuppy continues to cheer on her partner, Ryan Taylor, despite the rumours making rounds that he moved in with another woman.

In case you missed the drama, a logger alleged that Taylor was involved with a woman named Fiona Michelle, and from the video posted on TikTok video by Fiona, she appears to be having an intimate relationship with Cuppy’s fiance.

While she didn’t directly address this, Cuppy tweeted that no one has a clean love story.

“Who wants that “perfect” love story anyway?” she said, adding, “Cliché.” And then she went on to post a video of Taylor playing with his bicycle.

Taylor also posted their photo on his Twitter.

Who wants that “perfect” love story anyway? 🥱 Cliché. — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) December 11, 2022

First time seeing bae doing his thing on his bike 😰 @RyanTaylorBMX be careful plixxxx 😩😪 pic.twitter.com/tpLEPcf8Fn — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) December 11, 2022

If there’s no seats around. We’ll sit on the floor and eat our food no stress 🤣🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/67uhnKggFK — Ryan Taylor (@ryantaylorbmx) December 11, 2022

