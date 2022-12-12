Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

DJ Cuppy Cheers on Her Fiancé, Ryan Taylor, Despite Cheating Rumor

DJ Cuppy continues to cheer on her partner, Ryan Taylor, despite the rumours making rounds that he moved in with another woman.

In case you missed the drama, a logger alleged that Taylor was involved with a woman named Fiona Michelle, and from the video posted on TikTok video by Fiona, she appears to be having an intimate relationship with Cuppy’s fiance.

While she didn’t directly address this, Cuppy tweeted that no one has a clean love story.

Who wants that “perfect” love story anyway?” she said, adding, “Cliché.” And then she went on to post a video of Taylor playing with his bicycle.

Taylor also posted their photo on his Twitter.

See the posts:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: