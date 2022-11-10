Thursday, November 10, 2022
DJ Cuppy Begs Elon Musk for 30th Birthday Present

DJ Cuppy wants a birthday present from the new landlord over at Twitter, Elon Musk.

The billionaire heiress and artiste who will be celebrating her 30th birthday on Friday, November 11, asked for one month free Twitter verification with the promise to keep up subsequent payments afterwards.

This comes after Elon Musk made it known that Tweeps will have to pay the sum of $7.99 monthly to retain their blue tick verification.

DJ Cuppy tweeted,

“It’s my 30th birthday soon! 11/11. So @ElonMusk can you pretty please gift me one free month ($7.99) of #TwitterBlue??? After this, I promise to keep up with payments forever and ever and everrrrrrrr.”

 

