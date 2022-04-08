Friday, April 8, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

DJ Cuppy Beams With Pride at Temi Otedola’s Latest Cinematic Venture

DJ Cuppy is giving truth the mantra of no support like that of family and is an especially proud big sister.

The disc jockey and artist shared how impressed she is with younger sister, Temi Otedola with her latest movie credit.

DJ Cuppy shared a photo of the sisters hugging each other warmly on her Instagram and revealed that she was privileged to see a snippet of Temi’s upcoming movie, “The Man for the Job” and it’s really good.

She expressed her pride at her sister’s steady rise in the make-believe industry following her debut with Kunle Afolayan and Netflix’s “Citation”.

