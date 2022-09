DJ Cuppy wants everyone to know she’s still as single as they come despite taking a trip to Venice with her incredibly ‘hot friend’.

The disc jockey took to her social media pages to clear the air after sone fans started a conspiracy theory, noting that her sister, Temi Otedola got engaged to fiance, Mr Eazi is the beautiful city.

DJ Cuppy however revealed that’s not the case for her because despite looking as good as she does, she still has to wait about ages for silly men text her back.

