Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

DJ Cuppy Announces She’s Muting ‘Breakfast’ from Her Comments Because of “Bad Belle Pipu”

Celebrity

Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is not taking any chances with her love life and therefore, doing all she can to secure it.

The billionaire heiress who got engaged to her boxer and BMX racer fiancé, Ryan Taylor back in 2021, has announced that she will be muting the word, ‘breakfast’ from her comments.

Cuppy took to her verified Twitter handle to share this update, revealing that she was taking the step because of bad belle people. She tweeted,

“I’m about to mute “BREAKFAST” from my comments because of you bad belle pipu.”

Latest

Celebrity

Maraji Shares Adorable Video of Her Son Joining Her Dance Session

0
Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji is enjoying one fo the many expected surprises that come with motherhood.
Celebrity

North West to Make Acting Debut on Paw Patrol Alongside Kim Kardashian

0
North West will reportedly be making her acting debut on the big screen soon, after landing a part in the upcoming ‘Paw Patrol’ sequel, ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.’
Celebrity

Chris Brown Builds Department Store but Only for His Clothes

0
Chris Brown definitely has 'drip' for years and that's not capping.
Celebrity

Lilian Afegbai Revisits Her Embarrassing Big Brother Naija Introduction

0
Lilian Afegbai has cemented herself as a certified Nollywood star but before she became a household name, she had some rather embarrassing moments.

