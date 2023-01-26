DJ Cuppy Announces She’s Muting ‘Breakfast’ from Her Comments Because of “Bad Belle Pipu”

Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is not taking any chances with her love life and therefore, doing all she can to secure it.

The billionaire heiress who got engaged to her boxer and BMX racer fiancé, Ryan Taylor back in 2021, has announced that she will be muting the word, ‘breakfast’ from her comments.

Cuppy took to her verified Twitter handle to share this update, revealing that she was taking the step because of bad belle people. She tweeted,

“I’m about to mute “BREAKFAST” from my comments because of you bad belle pipu.”

