Thursday, February 17, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

DJ Cuppy Admits to Hating “Uni” at the Moment

DJ Cuppy is feeling the pressure of academic work as she continues her studies and has declared that she hates school right now.

The Oxford University graduate student vented out on her Instagram stories as she disclosed it’s three weeks to the end of the term, therefore there is a lot of school committment.

Reacting to her current state of mind, a fan advised DJ Cuppy to drop out if school work had become too much for her to handle.

“I will NEVER EVER drop out of Oxford!! I’ve come THIS far,” she replied.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: