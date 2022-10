DJ Big N is not comfortable with all the sex people around him are having and has taken to social media to complain.

The disc jockey lamented the high rate of exchange of bodily fluids especially on the island, in a post he put up on his Instagram stories.

“Lagos is sleeping with Lagos. The amount of exchange of body fluids going on especially on the island, it’s ridiculous. Supply is high demand is high too. Total madness,” he said.

