Monday, December 27, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

DJ Big N and IK Ogbonna Reply Shatta Wale

DJ Big N and IK Ogbonna have replied Shatta Wale’s hateful rants about Nigerians and especially Nigerian artistes.

The disc jockey took to Instagram to post the clip of the Ghanaian dancehall artiste mid-performance where he cursed out Nigerians and Nigerian artistes.

DJ Big N asked that the aggrieved Shatta Wale take a page his colleague, Stoneboi’s book and act accordingly.

Ik Ogbonna also called out the Ghanaian artistes over his statement, noting that it was not in the promotion of peace a s unity. He also added that a win for Nigeria is a win for Africa and Wale could do well to work on his complex issues.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: