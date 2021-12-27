DJ Big N and IK Ogbonna Reply Shatta Wale

DJ Big N and IK Ogbonna have replied Shatta Wale’s hateful rants about Nigerians and especially Nigerian artistes.

The disc jockey took to Instagram to post the clip of the Ghanaian dancehall artiste mid-performance where he cursed out Nigerians and Nigerian artistes.

DJ Big N asked that the aggrieved Shatta Wale take a page his colleague, Stoneboi’s book and act accordingly.

Ik Ogbonna also called out the Ghanaian artistes over his statement, noting that it was not in the promotion of peace a s unity. He also added that a win for Nigeria is a win for Africa and Wale could do well to work on his complex issues.

