Dixie Cups Singer Rosa Lee Hawkins Dies at 76

Rosa Lee Hawkins is dead.

According to Pitchfork, the youngest member of the 1960s girl group the Dixie Cups, died during surgery in a Florida hospital this past Tuesday. The cause of death was internal bleeding.

A bit about her, per Pitchfork:

“Rosa Lee Hawkins formed the Dixie Cups in high school with her sister Barbara Ann Hawkins and cousin Joan Marie Johnson. In the early 1960s, the trio was signed on the strength of a minimalist rendition of the Mardi Gras song “Iko Iko.” They reputedly arranged the version during a break in a trial session for Red Bird Records, improvising with drumsticks, an ashtray, and a Coke bottle. The group rose to fame—and to the top of the Billboard 100—with “Chapel of Love,” a harmony-laden pop hit that unseated the Beatles’ “Love Me Do” at the top of the chart in 1964.”

She was 76.

