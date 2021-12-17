Divorce is Not an Option for Us ~ Omoni Oboli Says as She Reveals Didn’t Date Husband

Omoni Oboli sat down with Chude Jidenowo to share all things love, marriage, loss and lIfe.

During the sit-down, the actress and mother of four revealed that from the onset, she and her husband decided that divorce was not in the cards.

Omoni shared that she met her husband on a movie set and it was straight to dating.

Two weeks after,he was talking marriage and kids and she had to ask point blank if he was proposing. He said he was and the rest they say is history.

Omoni Oboli noted that their resolution was borne out of the fact that no sin is unforgivable. It’s a person who decides whether or not to forgive an erring offender.

