Disney Unevils First Plus Size Heroine in New Short Film, ‘Reflect’

Friday, October 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Disney is taking its body positivity message to the big screen with a new short film.

The network has unveiled its first plus-size protagonist character in a short film about body dysmorphia.

According to reports, only plus-size characters have played the roles of villains and extras in the company’s 85-year history.

The film, which is called Reflect, follows the journey of a plus-size ballet dancer called Bianca, “who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace and power”.

