Disney Unevils First Plus Size Heroine in New Short Film, ‘Reflect’

Disney is taking its body positivity message to the big screen with a new short film.

The network has unveiled its first plus-size protagonist character in a short film about body dysmorphia.

According to reports, only plus-size characters have played the roles of villains and extras in the company’s 85-year history.

The film, which is called Reflect, follows the journey of a plus-size ballet dancer called Bianca, “who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace and power”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...