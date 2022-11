Disney is set to release its first Nigerian television animated series, ‘Iwaju’ in 2023.

The series will debut in Lagos, Nigeria, is produced by Walt Disney Studios and the African entertainment company, Kugali. It is set to premiere in 2023 on Disney+.

The upcoming show is based in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. The series will explore class, innocence, and challenging the status quo.

Iwájú is a Yoruba word that loosely translates to “future.” The series will be set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, and will deal with issues, such as inequality, innocence, and defying the current quo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...