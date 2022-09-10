Disney Drops First Official Trailer of ‘The Little Mermaid’ Starring Halle Bailey

Disney has dropped the first official trailer teaser of its live action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ starring Halle Bailey.

The giant studio released the trailer on Friday, September 9, 2022 and it has already garnered over 1.4million views on YouTube.

The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

Written by Dave Magee and directed by Rob Marshall, the film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Art Malik as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina; Javier Bardem as King Triton; and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid opens exclusively in theaters on May 26, 2023.

