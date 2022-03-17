Disgraced Former Anchor Chris Cuomo Sues CNN for $125 Million

Chris Cuomo has filed a $125 million lawsuit against CNN.

Recall that the former CNN anchor lost his job late last year because of his involvement with his brother Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct scandal. And days after that news surfaced, he reportedly lost his book deal along with his severance pay.

According to the Daily Beast, the publishing company HarperCollins confirmed that they will no longer be publishing Cuomo’s book Deep Denial, which was slated to release in the fall of 2022.

A spokesperson said, “We do not intend to publish the book.”

And this all came after other news reports noted that Cuomo is also facing sexual misconduct charges from a “former junior colleague at another network” who came forward amid his brother’s scandal.

Now, Cuomo is seeking $125 million from CNN.

Deadline said:

“Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and damaging him in amounts exceeding $125 million, which includes not only the remaining salary owed under the Agreement, but future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation in violation of the Agreement. Cuomo now seeks to recover the full measure of his damages against Turner and CNN.”

Cuomo had maintained that he “never tried to influence” how CNN covered his brother’s case.

And per NBC News, his attorney Bryan Freedman said in a statement: “It should, by now, be obvious to everyone that Chris Cuomo did not lie to CNN about helping his brother. In fact, as the limited information released from WarnerMedia’s investigation makes clear, CNN’s highest-level executives not only knew about Chris’s involvement in helping his brother but also actively assisted the Governor, both through Chris and directly themselves.”

Also, days after his suspension was announced, he was axed. “As CNN has admitted, network standards were changed in a calculated decision to boost ratings. When those practices were called into question, Chris was made the scapegoat,” Freedman said.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

