Director Jon Watts Says He had a ‘Spider-Man Therapy Session’ With All 3 Peter Parkers in “No Way Home”

Jon Watts who directed Spider-Man: No Way Home sat down with the folks are Variety, during which he shared what had to happen behind the scenes in order to bring the third installment in the trilogy to the theaters.

“The first day was completely different from the first day of any film I’ll ever be on, because of the situation,” he said. “So to be on the set and working, I felt deep gratitude. I think everyone else also felt that gratitude and I hope that comes across.”

He then he sat down with Tom Holland and his fellow Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, before they filmed their first scene together to go through what he described as “a Spider-Man therapy session” where they discussed their own personal journey portraying the iconic character.

“We sat on folding chairs in a circle and went through the script together. I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them — that was exciting for me,” Watts said of the meeting, which included Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. “We had the only three actors to ever play Spider-Man in a film, and each had been through so much, on and off screen. It was like a Spider-Man therapy session.”

