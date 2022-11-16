Director Antoine Fuqua Addresses Claims that the Will Smith Slap Could Affect Plans to Release New Film, ‘Emancipation’

Antoine Fuqua has finally addressed the concerns of people who have alleged that the controversy surrounding Will Smith impacted the release of his new film, Emancipation.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, he said that such a conversation never happened with Apple or his producers.

“It was more about, ‘We’re assessing everything. We’re seeing what people are saying.’ They were very careful about it,” said the director. “Then we showed the film to some people and their reactions were really positive, and we discussed it along the way. Of course I wanted people to see the film.”

He continued, “My conversation was always, ‘Isn’t 400 years of slavery, of brutality, more important than one bad moment?’ We were in Hollywood, and there’s been some really ugly things that have taken place, and we’ve seen a lot of people get awards that have done some really nasty things. … Then a decision was made by the people in charge of distribution and the money at Apple—and I’m grateful, I’m really grateful.”

Asked how he felt about the slap, he said, “I have nothing but amazing things to say about Will Smith, really genuinely. … Nicest person I’ve ever met in my life. Chris Rock—I know Chris—Chris is a good guy too. I’ve spent time with Chris, and I think it’s an unfortunate event and I hope we can move forward and get past it.”

He went on to say Emancipation’s filming lasted three months longer than expected and impacted Smith. “It’s really hard to release a character who’s been brutalized and called the N-word every day—constantly, every day—and still be the nicest person in the world. … So no excuses for anyone or anything, but I can say that he’s a good man and I hope that people can forgive him and that we can move forward. I hope Chris and Will find a way to sit together publicly, privately, whatever, and make amends.”

