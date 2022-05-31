Diplo Denied Entry to Cannes Party He Was Paid to DJ by Security

Imagine being paid for a gig and on getting to the venue, you are denied entry by security. Well, that was Diplo’s experience.

The foremost Disc Jockey posted a video of his encounter with some security personnel who denied him entry into a Cannes Party he was to DJ at.

The security men stated that his name was not on the list, therefore, he could not be granted entry to the hatch where the party was to take place.

Diplo had to resort to showing the guys information to prove he was booked to DJ buy they still refused.

Thankfully, the owner of the yatch came around to where he was with the security men and allowed him entrance into the venue.

