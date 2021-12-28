Dior Indefinitely Postpones Collaboration With Travis Scott Amid Astroworld Tragedy

Dior has reportedly decided to “postpone indefinitely” the launch of a new collaboration with Travis Scott’s business venture, Cactus Jack.

In a statement shared with Women’s Wear Daily, a rep for the French luxury house said that the decision to postpone the deal was because of the fatal Astroworld Festival in Scott’s hometown of Houston, which saw 10 people dead. It is worthy to note that fans already had been given a look at the collaborative pieces, but the items weren’t expected to begin rolling out until next year.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” a company rep said.

This comes weeks after Anheuser-Busch said that its Cacti seltzer line with the rapper was being discontinued.

