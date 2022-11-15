Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Dionne Warwick Shoots Her Shot at Pete Davidson on Twitter

Dionne Warwick is ready to risk it all for a chance to experience that infamous BDE that Pete Davidson is known for.

The singer shot her shot at the comedian and actor via Twitter on Monday, November 14, noting that she was tweeting a relationship with Davidson into existence.

Warwick tweeted;
“I will be dating Pete Davidson next.”

Pete Davidson seems like quite the catch in Hollywood circle as he his dating history is littered with numerous beautiful and successful women some of whom are; Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian, etc.

