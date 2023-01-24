Search
Dino Melaye falls down on stage while mocking Tinubu at PDP Rally [Video]

Politics

Spokesperson for PDP Presidential campaign, Dino Melaye has fallen down on stage in mockery of APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dino Melaye took the mic and led the viral ‘Emilokan’ song which was to mock Tinubu’s health challenges. Some of the lyrics of the song include ‘Baba wey no well dey shout Emilokan’’. It is widely known that ‘Emilokan’ is one of Tinubu’s slogan which he created while seeking for the support of APC delegates before the primaries.

Dino Melaye, in a way to demonstrate the song in choreography held the mic, behaving like he has shaky hands and ‘fell’ to the ground. It is also a known fact that Tinubu has been seen countless times with his hands shaking profusely, indicating a health challenge.

Since the campaign began, Dino Melaye and Femi Fani-Kayode, the spokesperson for APC presidential campaign have engaged in war of words, dragging their principals on social media.

Watch Dino Melaye Video Below

