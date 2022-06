Dimma Umeh has taken her fans behind the scenes of her birthday shoot in a vlog she has now posted to her YouTube channel.

Recall that she hosted her birthday bask weeks ago, and now she has shared details about the shoot with her over 400,000 fans – and this includes clips of how she organised the shoot and also clips from the Fenty beauty Africa launch in Lagos.

Check it out:

